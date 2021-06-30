Newcastle United have signed striker Cameron Ferguson from Tranmere Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

Newcastle United have brought in the attacker to bolster their Under-23’s side.

Ferguson, who is 18-years-old, is the son of former Magpies player Duncan Ferguson – who is also well-known for his time at Everton.

The youngster is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father by making the move to St James’ Park.

He has said: “When I got told they were going to sign me, I was made up. The coaches have been excellent with me so far and everyone’s been helping me so much, so I can’t wait to get started.

“Hopefully I can make an impact; the club have put a lot of belief in me and I want to work my hardest and do my best for the team and the club.”

Ferguson had a trial with the Premier League side towards the back end of last season and has done enough to earn a contract.

He spent time on the books in the academy at Everton before switching to fellow Merseyside club Tranmere.

Ferguson has been a regular for the Whites at youth levels but his contract at Prenton Park expires tomorrow and he is heading out the exit door.

He will link up with Newcastle Under-23s and is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.

The North East side have also today brought in young pair Remi Savage and Charlie Wiggett.