Newcastle United snap up striker Cameron Ferguson from Tranmere Rovers
Newcastle United have signed striker Cameron Ferguson from Tranmere Rovers, as announced by their official club website.
Newcastle United have brought in the attacker to bolster their Under-23’s side.
Ferguson, who is 18-years-old, is the son of former Magpies player Duncan Ferguson – who is also well-known for his time at Everton.
The youngster is now hoping to follow in the footsteps of his father by making the move to St James’ Park.
He has said: “When I got told they were going to sign me, I was made up. The coaches have been excellent with me so far and everyone’s been helping me so much, so I can’t wait to get started.
“Hopefully I can make an impact; the club have put a lot of belief in me and I want to work my hardest and do my best for the team and the club.”
Ferguson had a trial with the Premier League side towards the back end of last season and has done enough to earn a contract.
He spent time on the books in the academy at Everton before switching to fellow Merseyside club Tranmere.
Ferguson has been a regular for the Whites at youth levels but his contract at Prenton Park expires tomorrow and he is heading out the exit door.
He will link up with Newcastle Under-23s and is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.
The North East side have also today brought in young pair Remi Savage and Charlie Wiggett.