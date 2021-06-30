Preston North End are set to sign Matthew Olosunde, as per a report by Football Insider.

Preston North End have agreed a deal to bring in the full-back on a free transfer.

Olosunde, who is 23-years-old, is available after turning down the chance to stay with Rotherham United at the end of last season.

He has been linked with League One side Sheffield Wednesday, as per a report by the Sheffield Star, but will be staying in the Championship.

Read: Player released by Sheffield Wednesday completes new move

Olosunde spent the past two years on the books at Rotherham and made 70 appearances for the Millers in all competitions.

He helped them gain promotion from League One in his first season at the club before playing for them in the Championship last term.

Prior to his move to the New York Stadium, the defender started his career in America with spells at Princeton Futbol Club and New York Red Bulls before moving over to England in January 2016.

He joined Manchester United and spent three years on the books at Old Trafford.

However, they released him two summers ago and he was snapped up by Rotherham.

Read: Preston North End-linked defender wanted by Swansea City

Preston are now close to bringing him in which will be a blow to Sheffield Wednesday.

The Lilywhites’ draw of playing in the Championship is likely to be what has attracted Olosunde to them and he will be looking forward to having another crack at second tier football.