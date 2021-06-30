Charlton Athletic are still in talks with Adam Matthews and Jake Forster-Caskey over contract extensions, as per a report by London News Online.

Charlton Athletic would like the duo to stay despite their contract expiring in a matter of hours.

Nigel Adkins’ side have recently handed new deals to the likes of Jason Pearce and Ben Watson.

They remain in negotiations with Matthews and Forster-Caskey over their futures at the Valley but the clock is ticking.

Adkins has said: “I want Adam to stay and I think Adam wants to stay,. Negotiations go on – that’s where we are with it. I spoke to him Saturday, he wants to be at the club. I want him to be at the club.

“With Jake Forster-Caskey, the negotiations are going on with his contract as well. This is what happens. Stevie Gallen, Ged Roddy and the owner…they are doing all the business side of it.”

Matthews has been on the books at Charlton for the past two seasons and adds decent competition and depth to their defensive department.

He has made 58 appearances for the League One having previously played for the likes of Cardiff City, Celtic and Sunderland.

Forster-Caskey is currently injured but Adkins still wants to keep him.

The midfielder had an impressive past season and has been on the books with the London club for five years now.

He has racked up over 100 appearances to date and has scored 13 goals.

Charlton have so far managed to sign Jayden Stockley and Craig MacGillivray this summer and have been linked with George Dobson and Paul Mullin today.