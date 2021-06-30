Former QPR man Steven Caulker has agreed a deal to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Caulker, 29, has been playing his football in Turkey for the past two-and-a-half seasons. He joined up with Alanyaspor midway through the 2018/19 campaign after a brief spell with Dundee FC and has since stabilised his career.

The one-cap and one-goal England man featured 32 times in the last Turkish Super Lig season for Alanyaspor who claimed an impressive 7th-place finish, but now Caulker is set to join Fenerbahce.

With Fener he’ll be joining another former QPR man in Bright Osayi-Samuel. He left west London amid controversy at the start of the year and would go on to feature 18 times in the Super Lig for his new club, scoring once.

Reports have since suggested that the 23-year-old could be on his way back to England with Rangers reportedly eyeing a move.

As for Caulker, Fenerbahce is another team to add to his CV – as well as the mighty Rs, Caulker has turned out for all of Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, both Cardiff and Swansea City and even Liverpool during a brief loan spell from QPR in 2016.

The Rs signed Caulker from Cardiff City in the summer of 2014 for a reported fee of £8.5million. He’d go on to feature 54 times in all competitions for the club and score three goals, leaving by mutual consent in 2017.

Caulker has always been a player with great ability but would endure some tough years during the middle of his career having since spoken openly about his battles with depression and addiction. Now though, he’s settled well in Turkey and is on the verge of completing arguably the biggest move of his career.