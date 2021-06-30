Burnley have recently been linked with Swansea City and Wales full-back Connor Roberts, but The Sun’s Alan Nixon has played down the Clarets’ potential interest.

Roberts, 25, has just capped another stellar season with Swansea City. He featured 48 times across the Championship season in total having played a huge part in his side’s route to the play-off final.

He grabbed five goals and seven assists last season and recently, Sean Dyche’s Burnley have been linked with the Welsh international.

When asked whether the Premier League side really are interested in the potential signing though, The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted:

Roberts started in all four of Wales’ games at Euro 2020. He played every minute up until the 39th-minute of his side’s 4-0 defeat to Denmark earlier this week, coming off with a groin injury.

Since, Swansea City have reported that Roberts is set to undergo surgery to repair the injury and will be out until the end of September:

Connor Roberts will undergo surgery on a groin injury suffered while on international duty. He is expected to be out of action until the end of September after the operation. Everyone at the Swans wishes @ConnorRobs a speedy recovery ❤️ 👉 https://t.co/pEYPaads9n pic.twitter.com/D6E2ISCPcg — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) June 30, 2021

That then would see Roberts miss the start of the next season for the Swans and could put a dampener on any potential move this summer.

Thoughts?

Roberts was one of the Championship’s best players last season and it’s unsurprising to see him being linked with a Premier League move.

It is surprising though to see Nixon completely play down the rumour – the report was initially published by Daily Mail and claimed that the Clarets were looking at Roberts as a potential summer signing.

Whether it holds any truth remains to be seen, but Roberts’ injury will no doubt see him remain at Swansea City for the time being.