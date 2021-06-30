Millwall defender Hayden Muller is ‘set to join’ Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone on a season-long loan, according to Wayne Veysey of Football Insider.

Millwall offered a first professional contract to Muller back in 2019, and he went on to make his debut that same season. He came on in the 61st minute for fellow-debutant James Brown in the 4-1 win over Huddersfield Town on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

He played twice last season but was included in the matchday squad on eight occasions. The 19-year-old was rewarded with a new contract earlier this month. He is highly thought of at The Den and will likely be involved in years to come for Millwall.

However, the club have made the decision to give Muller a better opportunity of regular playing time and will look to loan him to Scottish Premiership side St Johnstone.

A right-back by trade, the youngster is likely to be competing with Shaun Rooney at McDiarmid Park next season. However, a report from The Daily Record states that Rooney has been subject to a £200,000 bid from League One side Rotherham United. Therefore a regular start could certainly be on the cards for Muller.

There is also the added incentive of St Johnstone playing in the Europa League next time out. Although they finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership, they did win both domestic cups.

Muller’s new manager is Callum Davidson, who has worked with the defender at Millwall, with Davidson having been assistant to Gary Rowett before moving north of the border in June 2020.