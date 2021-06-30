FC Basel have made a second bid for Liverpool’s Liam Millar, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke on Twitter (see tweet below).

Basel have made a second bid for Liverpool forward Liam Millar. #LFC #fcbasel1893 — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) June 30, 2021

FC Basel are keen to lure the winger to Switzerland this summer but saw their opening offer rejected by Liverpool.

Millar, who is 21-years-old, is wanted by Charlton Athletic after spending the second-half of last season on loan with the League One side.

Championship new boys Blackpool are also keen, as are New York Red Bulls and Odense, as per a report by The Athletic.

Basel came 2nd in the Swiss Super League last season and are hoping to sign Millar to boost their attacking options.

His chances of getting game time at Liverpool are very slim, hence why they let him leave for Charlton on loan in the January transfer window.

He made 27 appearances for the Addicks in all competitions and scored three times as they narrowly missed out on a place in the Play-Offs.

The Canada international moved to England when he was just 13 and joined the academy at Fulham before he moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar was handed his first and only first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He had a spell at Kilmarnock before he joined Charlton and enjoyed plenty of game time up in Scotland.

Basel want to sign Millar this summer and are testing Liverpool’s resolve again by placing another bid for the youngster.