Charlton Athletic have made an approach to sign Paul Mullin from Cambridge United, according to a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic are in pole position to land the striker on a free transfer.

Mullin, who is 26-years-old, has decided to leave Cambridge this summer at the expiration of his contract after scoring 34 goals in all competitions last season to help fire them to promotion from League Two.

The Addicks have identified him as someone to replace last term’s top scorer Chuks Aneke, who has left for Birmingham City.

Mullin has been linked with a few clubs over recent times. Preston North End and Middlesbrough are said to be keen, as previously reported by Football Insider, whilst Blackburn Rovers are also believed to be interested, as per Football League World.

However, Charlton now appear to be in the driving seat as Nigel Adkins looks to bolster his squad.

Mullin only joined Cambridge last summer having previously played for the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Thoughts

The72 published a comment piece on why Charlton should move for Mullin back in May and it looks like the move is coming to fruition now.

He was the most prolific striker in the country last season and has been on the radar of a lot of clubs.

Mullin will boost the Addicks’ attacking department going into the next campaign and will be itching to show what he can do at League One level.