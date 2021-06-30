Middlesbrough announced the arrival of Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi on a two-year deal yesterday.

Middlesbrough will see a handful of players leave the club officially at the end of their contracts this week and manager Neil Warnock is looking for replacements to mount a promotion charge.

He has already managed to sign Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley on a free transfer and the club have recently announced a second, with Sammy Ameobi signing from Nottingham Forest.

Similar to the aforementioned Boro players, Ameobi wasn’t offered a new contract at the City Ground and will leave the club at the end of his deal and join up with Middlesbrough.

The winger played for the North-East club in a short loan spell back in 2013 when he was a Newcastle United player. He made nine appearances and scored one goal during that time.

The England U21 international has given his first interview after re-signing, speaking out about what supporters can expect to see this time around.

“Hopefully I’ve come back a man,” the winger told the club’s official website.

“I’ve matured a lot, developed my game and I feel that’s something that can help Middlesbrough.”

“I have fond memories of my loan spell here and I’m delighted to be back.”

Ameobi went on to praise Boro boss Warnock and his plans for the future of the club.

“I spoke to the manager. I know what type of manager he is. His experience speaks for itself I’m excited to work for him.

“When I spoke to him I had that clear vision and insight into what he was focusing on and trying to achieve. That was one of the factors that drew me back to Middlesbrough.”

The 29-year-old will join up with his new teammates this week ahead of pre-season training and fixtures getting underway.

Middlesbrough are still in the market for a striker this summer and are prioritising the position ahead of all others. Despite Ameobi’s arrival they are still looking for another winger or too as well. They have been linked to Junior Hoilett who recently left Cardiff City, as well as Yannick Bolasie who is a free agent after departing Everton.