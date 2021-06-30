Hartlepool United defender Jamie Sterry is attracting plenty of interest from clubs in the Football League.

Hartlepool United are facing a battle to keep hold of the defender amid interest from Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic and Walsall, as per an exclusive report by North East Sport News.

Sterry, who is 25-years-old, played a key role in Dave Challinor’s side getting promotion from the National League last season.

He is out of contract at Victoria Park soon and they are hoping to keep hold of him as they prepare for life back in League Two.

However, Sterry has other clubs interested in him and may well be weighing up his next move.

He joined Hartlepool in December and became a key player for them after spending the first-half of the season with South Shields.

Sterry was released by Newcastle United last summer and had to drop into non-league.

He had spent his whole career to date on the books at St. James’ Park before they decided to part company with him.

The right-back made a total of 12 appearances for the North East side and also had loan spells away at Coventry City and Crewe Alexandra.

Sterry is back in the Football League now and Hartlepool want to strike a deal with him.

However, Sunderland, Bolton, Oldham and Walsall are all in the frame.