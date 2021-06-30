QPR wished former player Ebere Eze a happy birthday yesterday – the Englishman turned 23.

Eze is a name that will always have a place in the hearts of QPR fans. They saw him blossom into one of their finest products of the modern era, watching him prevail under Mark Warburton during a prolific 2019/20 campaign.

He netted 14 goals and grabbed eight assists that season before sealing a well-deserved Premier League move to Crystal Palace.

And it came as no surprise to Rs fans to see him make the step up with ease – Eze featured 34 times in the Premier League last season, scoring four goals and grabbing six assists as his side finished in 14th.

As he celebrated his 23rd birthday yesterday, QPR paid their tributes, and Eze responded with this message for the west London club:

Sadly for Eze, and for both Crystal Palace and QPR supporters, he now faces a long time out injured after a ‘freak’ injury in training was deciphered to be a serious Achilles injury.

It came moments before he discovered that he’d made Gareth Southgate’s provisional 33-man squad for the current Euros tournament and Palace man Andros Townsend revealed that the incident had left his teammates ‘in tears’.

Reports suggest it could take Eze ‘up to two years’ to fully recover and after such an impressive debut season in the Premier League, ending with a call-up to the England side, it’s a hugely unfortunate blow.

Bit he’ll be back stronger and QPR fans can’t wait to watch him fulfil his potential – happy 23rd birthday and good luck on your road to recovery, Ebs!