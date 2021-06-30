Millwall are ‘working on a deal’ to bring Stoke City’s Benik Afobe to the club on loan this summer, reports London News Online.

Afobe, 28, is a target of Millwall boss’ Gary Rowett.

The Stoke City forward is wanted on loan by Millwall having spent the last season out in Turkey with Trabzonspor, where he netted five goals in 28 Turkish Super Lig appearances.

Born in Leyton, Afobe spent nine years in the Arsenal youth ranks but would never make a Premier League appearance for the club, leaving in 2010 with not a single first-team appearance to his name.

Millwall finished in a commendable 11th-place in the Championship last season but their attack lacked any real potency – Rowett’s side scored 47 goals in their 46 Championship outings.

Kenneth Zohore spent last season on loan but wouldn’t impress and has since returned to West Brom, whilst Matt Smith has extended his stay by a further year.

Aside from those, Rowett has the likes of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, Mason Bennett and Tom Bradshaw at his attacking disposal – the trio managed 11 Championship goals between them last season.

Afobe is a proven striker and looked good to have a prolific 2019/20 season on loan with Bristol City. He made an emphatic start to his Ashton Gate spell but would pick up a serious knee injury early on – he left with three goals in 12 Championship outings after making a brief comeback towards the end of the campaign.

A potentially shrewd signing for Millwall if Rowett can get him fit and firing in time for the 2021/22 Championship campaign.