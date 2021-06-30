Bournemouth are the latest club to be linked with St Johnstone defender Jason Kerr, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Bournemouth have identified the Scottish Premiership man as a potential summer addition.

Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and Hibernian are all also interested in the signing the highly-rated centre-back.

Kerr, who is 24-years-old, has a year left on his contract at St Johnstone and they could be tempted to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 2022.

Interested parties are hoping they can snap up him for around £400,000.

Bournemouth are preparing for life under new boss Scott Parker and could see Kerr as someone to add more competition and depth to their defensive department.

The Cherries lost in the Play-Offs over two legs to eventual winners Brentford season and will be hoping their new manager can guide them back to the Premier League.

Kerr appears to be ready-made to play in the Football League and helped St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup and League Cup in the last campaign.

He has spent his whole career to date on the books at McDiarmid Park and could be poised to move on for a fresh challenge this summer.

Wigan, Oxford and Hibs have all been mentioned over the past 48 hours but Bournemouth are now in the frame.