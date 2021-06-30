MK Dons are interested in St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart, according to a report by the Scottish Sun.

MK Dons have identified the Scottish Premiership man as a potential summer addition.

McCart, who is 24-years-old, helped St Johnstone win the Scottish Cup and League Cup double last season but they could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Russell Martin likes defenders who can play out from the back and he fits the bill for the League One side.

McCart moved to McDiarmid Park in January 2020 and has since made 58 appearances for the Saints in all competitions.

He started his career at Celtic and rose up through the academy of the Glasgow giants before playing once for their first-team as a youngster against Motherwell in 2016.

The 6ft 1inc defender was a key player for the Hoops at youth levels and also had loan spells away from Celtic Park at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, St Mirren and Alloa Athletic to gain experience.

McCart then left Celtic on a permanent basis and returned to Inverness for a couple of years before joining St Johnstone.

MK Dons are now keen on signing him as they look to bring in some more players ahead of next season.

Martin’s side finished 13th in the last campaign and will be eager to close the gap on the Play-Offs next term.