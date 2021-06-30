Charlton Athletic have agreed a deal to sign Sunderland’s George Dobson, according to a report by Football Insider.

Charlton Athletic are hoping to make the midfielder their third summer signing.

Dobson, who is 23-years-old, has fallen out-of-favour at Sunderland and is looking poised to move on from the Stadium of Light on a permanent basis.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon after the Black Cats gave him the green light to leave on loan in January.

Dobson joined the North East club in 2019 and has since made 46 appearances in all competitions.

He had spells at Arsenal, West Ham United and Sparta Rotterdam before an impressive season at Walsall earned him a move to Sunderland.

However, his time there looks to be coming to an end soon and Charlton will be looking to seal a deal to sign him over the next couple of days.

Thoughts

Dobson needs to leave Sunderland for the sake of his career and a move to Charlton would be a great one for him.

He would give Nigel Adkins’ side more competition and depth in their midfield department as they look to mount a promotion push from League One next season.

Dobson enjoyed plenty of game time with Wimbledon and will be eager to build on that next term if his move to the Addicks gets over the line.