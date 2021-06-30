West Brom are closing in on the free signing of Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt.

Telegraph reporter John Percy reported last night that Mowatt, 26, was poised to link up with former Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael at West Brom this summer.

The Englishman is reportedly due to undergo a medical at The Hawhtorns later this week and will become Ismael’s first signing as Baggies boss.

Formerly of Leeds United, Mowatt has spent the last five seasons with Barnsley. He’s racked up 156 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Tykes, with 46 of those coming last season as his side reached the play-offs.

Mowatt scored eight and assisted seven last season and has been a prolific Championship midfielder for the past few campaigns now, and it’s certainly a signing that’s exciting West Brom fans.

See what some of these Baggies fans had to say on Twitter following Percy’s announcement:

Absolutely superb piece of business https://t.co/lF5Fc4hEUP — j o e 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ftbl_joey) June 29, 2021

What a way to top the day off #wba https://t.co/kfMO2nAERM — Warren Bishop (@WBAvlogs) June 29, 2021

Glad he’s addressing the centre midfield issues early on. Decent signing to start the window off with #wba https://t.co/yDE27jRCBp — Ross Melrose (@rmelrose11) June 29, 2021

Alex Mowatt 8 -goals – 7 assists last season

Captain – leader

Knows the division

Fully aware of what the gaffer wants

Better than what we have

On a bosman No brainer = good signing #wba — Jason Wheeler (@le_lebouf76) June 29, 2021

Just found out that Alex Mowatt has won the Players Player of the Year for the last 3 years ⚽⚽⚽ wow, that's some consistency and quality right there. And he's gonna be ours, hopefully #wba — Andy Capp (@AndyCapp17) June 29, 2021

#WBA could manage to get the deals for free agents Emiliano Marcondes, Kean Bryan and Alex Mowatt over the line this summer Future is bright!? 🔵⚪🔵⚪ — Dan Paridge (@DParidge) June 29, 2021