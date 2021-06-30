West Brom are closing in on the free signing of Barnsley skipper Alex Mowatt.

Telegraph reporter John Percy reported last night that Mowatt, 26, was poised to link up with former Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael at West Brom this summer.

The Englishman is reportedly due to undergo a medical at The Hawhtorns later this week and will become Ismael’s first signing as Baggies boss.

Formerly of Leeds United, Mowatt has spent the last five seasons with Barnsley. He’s racked up 156 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Tykes, with 46 of those coming last season as his side reached the play-offs.

Mowatt scored eight and assisted seven last season and has been a prolific Championship midfielder for the past few campaigns now, and it’s certainly a signing that’s exciting West Brom fans.

See what some of these Baggies fans had to say on Twitter following Percy’s announcement: