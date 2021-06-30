Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer has insisted that his side have done all they can to renew Alen Halilovic’s stay at the club.

Halilovic, 25, sees his Birmingham City contract expire this week. Blues’s pre-season is now underway but the Croatian midfielder is not with them having been reported to be back in his homeland working on his fitness.

Links to Hadjuk Split emerged earlier in the month but despite that, Blues would table a contract offer to Halilovic.

The offer remains but speaking to Birmingham Live, Bowyer is seemingly losing patience with Halilovic, saying:

“I believe if a player wants to come to you and they want to play for the club – obviously the money side of it, they have got a short career, I understand that.

“Us, as a football club, we made a good offer, I think a fair offer. But I want people to come and play for us because they want to. ‘Yes, I want to play for Birmingham City’.

“Then the money side should come second to a certain extent. If we offered him a silly contract I’d say ‘OK, fair enough’. But we didn’t. So would the door be open? I don’t know.”

Formerly of the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan, Halilovic would become an instant fan favourite at St Andrew’s upon joining midway through last season.

He’d only score the one goal in his 17 Championship outings, failing to grab any assists, but his talent was clear and given a full pre-season of work on his fitness, he would’ve made for a really important player for Birmingham City going forward.

But now it seems like Halilovic isn’t keen on returning to the Championship and his next move remains unclear.