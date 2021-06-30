Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes is being linked with both Barnsley and Peterborough United ahead of this summer.

East Anglian Daily Times report that Downes, 22, is a ‘top target’ of Championship newcomers Peterborough United, and that Barnsley have also ‘shown interest’ in the midfielder.

The Englishman featured 24 times in the League One last season. He’s a product of the Ipswich Town youth academy ad has so far racked up 99 appearances for the first-team, having been a regular feature for the England U20 side in the past too.

Now though, Downes could be set for a Championship move this summer with both Barnsley and Peterborough United showing an interest – the latter being very keen on a deal.

Posh completed an impressive signing yesterday, bringing in Lincoln City skipper Jorge Grant on a three-year deal.

Barnsley meanwhile have seen manager Valerien Ismael head for West Brom and now club captain Alex Mowatt looks set to follow suit.

But East Anglian Daily Times claim that Downes’ situation at Portman Road is a ‘delicate’ one – he handed in a transfer request following the conclusion of the 2019/20 season, after the Tractor Boys rejected an incoming bid from Crystal Palace for Downes.