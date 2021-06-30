West Brom’s Matheus Pereira has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs going into this summer, including Leeds United, Leicester City and West Ham.

Pereira, 25, shone for West Brom in the Premier League last season. The Brazilian netted 11 goals in 33 league outings and grabbed six assists, but couldn’t prevent his side from being relegated straight back into the Championship.

Soon after the Baggies’ demise was sealed, Daily Express reported that Pereira was attracting a host of suitors from across Europe, with RB Leipzig said to be alongside the likes of Leeds United, Leicester City and West Ham in the shared interest of the midfielder.

Now though, as quoted by Birmingham Live, Pereira’s agent Jolden Vergette has hinted that his client’s future lies elsewhere:

“We still don’t have a definition about it. The market is just starting. It will present itself. He deserves a club that can follow his work at a high level.”