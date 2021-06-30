Departed Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes has reportedly held talks with both Barnsley and Nottingham Forest, but West Brom could make a late swoop for the signing, reports Daily Express.

Marcondes, 26, will be leaving Brentford this week when his contract with the Bees expires. He featured 34 times and scored twice as his side were promoted via the Championship play-offs, including a goal in their 2-0 win over Swansea City at Wembley last month.

But the Dane will leave Brentford this week and Daily Express now report that last week, both Barnsley and Nottingham Forest had held talks with the midfielder over a possible summer move.

But Daily Express also go on to suggest that West Brom manager Valerien Ismael could make a surprise move for Marcondes – Barnsley’s interest is said to have ‘cooled’ since the Frenchman made the move to The Hawthorns.

Tykes skipper Alex Mowatt is also thought to be closing in on a move to the Baggies.