Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien has been linked with all of Burnley, Newcastle United and Norwich City over the past year, but the Terriers are making moves to keep those clubs at bay this summer.

O’Brien, 22, has just a year left on his Huddersfield Town contract.

The midfielder impressed last season and caught the eyes of the likes of Burnley, Newcastle United and Norwich City but now he’s been named as part of Town’s ‘leadership group’ going into the 2021/22 season.

Yorkshire Live report that it’s a ‘major statement of intent’ from Huddersfield, who are ‘demonstrating that they see him playing a major part in the future’ and going on to write that ‘the message is clear from Town – Newcastle, Burnley, Norwich, back off’.

O’Brien featured 42 times in the Championship last season, scoring three goals and grabbing as many assists.

He played a key role under Carlos Corberan who undoubtedly struggled in his first season in charge of the West Yorkshire club, finishing in an underwhelming 20th-placr of the final Championship table.