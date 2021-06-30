Telegraph reporter John Percy says that Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt will have a medical ‘later this week’ with West Brom.

Mowatt, 26, looks poised to link up with Valerien Ismael at West Brom following the Frenchman’s Barnsley departure.

The midfielder is set to leave the Tykes on a free transfer after five seasons at Oakwell. Last season he featured 46 times in the Championship, scoring eight goals and grabbing seven assists as his Barnsley side claimed an unexpected top-six spot.

West Brom would be relegated from the Championship under Sam Allardyce and after a prolonged managerial search they’ve landed Ismael, and now Ismael looks set to make former Leeds United man Mowatt his first signing as the Baggies’ new boss: