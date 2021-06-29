Scunthorpe United are interested in signing defender Ross Millen, according to BBC Humberside Sport on Twitter (see tweet below).

Scunthorpe United will hold talks with the full-back on Thursday over a potential move to Glanford Park.

Millen, who is 26-years-old, is available on a free transfer having let his contact at Kilmarnock run down.

He was offered a new deal by Tommy Wright’s side at the end of last season but is leaving following their relegation to the Scottish Championship.

Millen joined Killie in 2018 and made a combined 36 appearances for them over the past three years, chipping in with two goals and five assists from defence.

He started his career at Dunfermline Athletic and broke into their first-team as a youngster before spells at Livingston and Cylde.

The 6ft 2inc right-back then had two impressive seasons at Queen’s Park before earning a move to Kilmarnock.

He has spent his whole career to date in Scotland and may now be on his way to England for a new challenge.

Scunthorpe are interested in him and will hold discussions later this week.

Neil Cox’s side finished 22nd in the fourth tier last season and will be hoping for much better in the next campaign.

They have delved into the transfer window so far this summer to sign midfielder Alex Kenyon fresh off the back of his promotion to League One with Morecambe.