Ipswich Town have made Matt Penney their latest signing, as announced by their official club website.

Ipswich Town have boosted their defensive options by bringing in the left-back on a two-year deal, with an option for a third.

Penney, who is 23-years-old, was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season and was a free agent.

He was a target for Swindon Town in the January transfer window, as reported at the time by the Swindon Advertiser. The Sheffield Star also reported last month that QPR have been interested in him.

However, it is Ipswich who have sealed a deal for Penney and he will be looking to help Paul Cook’s side gain promotion next season.

He has said: “After meeting the manager, I knew that this was the right place to kick on with my career. The club is definitely going in the right direction and I want to be part of that.

“My main aim is to help Ipswich get back to the Championship and I will give it my absolute best to try and make that happen.”

Penney played 15 times for Sheffield Wednesday last term as they were relegated from the Championship and will be after more game time at Portman Road.

He has spent his whole career to date on the books at Hillsborough and will be looking forward to a fresh start in East Anglia.

Penney played 32 times in all competitions for the Owls, as well as having a loan spell away in Germany at St Pauli during the 2019/20 season to get experience under his belt.

He has become Ipswich’s sixth signing of the summer.