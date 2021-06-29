Coventry City’s Jamie Allen is wanted by Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth and Salford City, as per a report by Coventry Live.

Coventry City could let the midfielder move on this summer.

Allen, who is 26-years-old, is down the pecking order with Mark Robins’ side and could head out the exit door to get more opportunities.

He has a year left on his contract with the Championship side so they want to cash in on him to avoid losing him for nothing in 2022.

Allen joined Coventry in June 2019 and was part of their side promotion from League One in his first season at the club. However, he was mainly used as a squad player in the second tier last term.

He started his career at Rochdale and made 151 appearances for the North West club as a youngster, chipping in with 11 goals.

Allen then moved on to Burton Albion in the Championship and spent two years with the Brewers before joining Coventry.

He is a wanted man now with Wigan, Portsmouth and Salford linked with a summer swoop.

Thoughts

Allen would be a decent signing for a club in League One such as Wigan or Pompey and knows what it takes to get out of that division.

Salford face an uphill battle to bring him to League Two but if they were able to win the race for his signature then that would be a big statement of intent by Gary Bowyer’s side.