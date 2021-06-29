Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Nottingham Forest winger Sammy Ameobi on a two-year deal.

Middlesbrough had reportedly entered into advanced talks with Ameobi last week and those talks have since progressed well with the club announcing the signing earlier today.

Manager Neil Warnock is looking to sign six or seven new players in this window. Prior to Ameobi’s arrival they had signed just one, with Joe Lumley joining on a free transfer from Queens Park Rangers.

The winger had been plying his trade at Nottingham Forest the last couple of seasons but was not offered a new deal at the City Ground. He will officially leave the club at the end of his current contract and sign for Middlesbrough on July 1st.

Boro get their pre-season proceedings underway next week and Ameobi will join up with his new teammates shortly. He will likely play a part when they play their first pre-season fixture and he is expected to feature prominently in the up and coming campaign.

The Teessiders are prioritising players in forward areas this season. They struggled in front of goal last time around and with the departures of strikers Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher and wingers Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Marvin Johnson, Neeskens Kebano and Yannick Bolasie, there is a real urgency to replace those outgoing players.

Ameobi played for Middlesbrough during a loan spell back in 2013. He made nine appearances in the Championship, scoring one goal in the process. He will be hoping to have more of an impact this time around as Boro eye a place in the top six.

The 29-year-old was also interesting fellow Championship side Birmingham, although Middlesbrough beat them to the punch.