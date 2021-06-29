Sheffield Wednesday remain in a perilous position as they gear up for the 2021/22 season in the third-tier of English football. But Examiner Live’s Dom Howson doesn’t believe that owner Dejphon Chansiri is looking to sell up.

Sheffield Wednesday have been in turmoil for some time and now, it’s caught up with them. Dropping into League One, the club still finds itself in headlines for all the wrong reasons and recent ongoings at the club have pointed towards change.

Reports have claimed that Chansiri is set to overhaul the boardroom with Amadeu Paixao potentially facing the axe (Sun on Sunday, 20th June 2021, pg. 61), and with Macron becoming the kit supplier for the new season which brings an end to their Elev8 kits – a brand owned by Chansiri.

But when posed a question on whether these are signs of Chansiri’s potential exit from Hillsborough, Examine Live and Sheffield Wednesday reporter Howson wrote:

“No, I don’t think DC is looking to sell the club. He’s here for the long haul and trying to get things back on track. News on the kit deal was well received. What needs to happen now is the embargo must be lifted ASAP and for the players wages issue to be resolved once and for all so we can get back to talking about footballing matters.”

Chansiri has seen a growing section of Sheffield Wednesday fans calling for his exit as the past 18 months or so have drawn out but he’s not yet shown any indication of wanting to sell up.

There’s still a glimmer of hope for the club as they drop into League One – it’s a chance for change and a chance to completely rebuild the club and its fortunes. With Darren Moore as the helm too, a few new signings could see Sheffield Wednesday steady themselves next season.