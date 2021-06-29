Millwall have entered the race to sign in-demand Manchester City striker Liam Delap, according to The Daily Express.

Millwall are looking to bolster their options in forward areas this summer as they hope to mount a charge on the Championship top six. They finished in 11th position last time out, finishing 15 points behind sixth placed Bournemouth.

Their strikers didn’t necessarily do the business last season, with their top scorer being winger Jed Wallace with 11. In terms of out-and-out forwards Mason Bennett had six, whereas Tom Bradshaw with four.

To put that into context, the club’s third top scorer was defender Scott Malone with five.

Therefore, a striker looks to be a priority and they have identified Manchester City youngster Liam Delap as a potential new recruit.

But Millwall face plenty of competition for the 18-year-old, with the likes of Middlesbrough, Derby County, Cardiff City, Bournemouth, Stoke City and Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid all monitoring Delap this summer.

Given his tender age, Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to loan him out in order to get vital first-team experience under his belt. Delap is highly rated at the Etihad and even earned his senior debut last season.

He was given his first appearance in the first-team against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, scoring in the 18th minute. He then went on to make his Premier League debut three days later, coming on up front as Manchester City lost 5-2 to Leicester City at home.

He is capped for England at youth level and has represented his country for the U15s, U16s, U17s and U18s.