Coventry City are ‘understood to be in talks’ with out of contract Derby County man Martyn Waghorn – the striker has also been linked with Cardiff City and Ipswich Town this month.

Waghorn, 31, sees his Derby County contract expire this week. The Rams have been in talks over renewing his stay but have seemingly struggled to meet new terms with the forward, who looks set to depart Pride Park.

Earlier in the month it was reported separately that Cardiff City and Ipswich Town were looking into a deal for the striker.

Now though, Coventry Live report that Mark Robins’ Sky blues are ‘in talks’ over bringing Waghorn to the club this summer, as they look to build on an impressive 16th-place finish last season.

Thoughts?

Coventry City fans are desperate to see their club get some signings over the line and Waghorn would be an exciting one for sure.

He’s vastly experienced and proven at Championship level, having previously represented the likes of Leicester City, Wigan Athletic, Rangers and Ipswich Town during the 2017/18 season too.

Last season he managed five goals in 32 league outings for a struggling Derby County side. But he was on hand to provide the goods on the final day of the season – his two goals secured a 3-3 draw v Sheffield Wednesday and subsequently the Rams’ Championship status.

It’d be a great signing for Coventry and both Cardiff and Ipswich have since brought in other strikers, so it could leave the door open for the Sky Blues to swoop in.