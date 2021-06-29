Swansea City defender Connor Roberts is on the radar of Premier League side Burnley, according to The Daily Mail.

Swansea City are hoping to keep hold of Roberts this summer. But with the Wales international entering the final year of his current deal, they could be prepared to cash in on the right-back instead of losing him for free next year.

Burnley are looking at a potential deal to bring 25-year-old to Turf Moor, as they eye alternative options to first choice Jonjoe Kenny. The Everton man may be slightly out of the Clarets price range and instead are set to look to Roberts.

He has been integral to the Swans’ recent serge in the Championship, helping them to a fourth placed finish last time out. Steve Cooper’s side narrowly missed out on promotion, finishing 11 points outside of the automatic spots and losing in the play-off final to Brentford at Wembley.

Roberts has been a part of the Wales squad for the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. He played every minute of the group stages as they achieved a second placed finish behind Italy. They crashed out at the round of 16 stage at the hands of Denmark last Saturday.

The defender came off in the 40th minute for Neco Williams due to a groin injury. Swansea will be assessing the player in the coming weeks and the extent of the problem could effect a possible move to Burnley.

Sheffield United were also reportedly keen last summer, although it is not known whether the Blades will reignite their interest in the player this time around.