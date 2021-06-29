Bradford City have completed the signing of Alex Gilliead, as announced by their official club website.

Bradford City have made him their sixth signing of the summer and he has signed a two-year deal to return to Valley Parade.

Gilliead, who is 25-years-old, left Scunthorpe United at the end of last season and has returned to his former club on a free transfer.

He has been linked with a few EFL clubs over recent times. Football League World claimed he was a target for Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town, whilst the same publication also suggested that Blackpool were keeping tabs on his situation too.

Read: Sunderland keen on 22-y/o centre-back

However, Bradford have managed to persuade him to stay in League Two as they prepare for life under new boss Derek Adams.

Gilliead has said: “I am over the moon to be back here. I have spoken to the manager and the rest of the staff, and it is an exciting project which is being built.

“I have been here when we have been doing well, and when we have not really been doing so well, but this is a great club and I am looking forward to getting going again.”

He made 47 appearances in all competitions last season for Scunthorpe and chipped in with a single goal and four assists.

Read: Blackpool-linked winger wanted by League One winger

The ex-England youth international started out at Newcastle United but never made a first-team appearance for the North East club. He instead got experience out on loan Carlisle United during the 2015/16 season.

Gilliead then spent a year-and-a-half at Bradford after a brief stint at Luton Town. He was a key player for the Bantams and played 58 times for them whilst they were in League One.

Shrewsbury came calling that summer and he left Newcastle on a permanent basis. He spent a single season with the Shrews before Scunthorpe signed him in 2019.

He now finds himself back at Bradford and will be looking to help them gain promotion next term.