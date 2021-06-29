Hibernian are keen on Wigan Athletic and Oxford United target Jason Kerr from St Johnstone, as per a report by The Courier.

Hibernian see him as a potential replacement if Ryan Porteous heads out the exit door this summer.

Kerr, who is 24-years-old, has been linked with League One duo Wigan and Oxford over the past 24 hours or so, according to the Scottish Sun (live transfer blog, 27.06.21, 8.53).

St Johnstone may also now need to fend off interest from a Scottish Premiership rival to keep hold of their key defender.

Kerr helped Callum Davidson’s side win the Scottish Cup and League Cup last season in what was an impressive season for the Saints.

They will be desperate not to lose him and he has spent his whole career on the books at McDiarmid Park having risen up through the academy there.

He has made 139 appearances for the club but is facing an uncertain future as it stands.

Thoughts

Wigan have had an impressive transfer window so far by signing the likes of Tom Naylor, Gwion Edwards, Jack Whatmough and Max Power, which shows they have got money to play with.

On that basis you’d imagine they would be ahead of Oxford and Hibs if they are interested in luring Kerr to the DW Stadium.

It will depend on the player’s preference though and he might want to stay where he is after their cup glory last season.