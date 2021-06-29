Sunderland are being linked with a move for Derry City defender Eoin Toal, as per a report by the Derry Journal.

Sunderland are said to be admirers of the young centre-back.

Toal, who is 22-years-old, appears to be a man in-demand this summer and has a few clubs after him.

Ambitious League Two side Salford City and Scottish Premiership outfit Hearts are said to be keen, Football League World has claimed.

Read: Sunderland-linked striker in talks with Bristol City

Sunderland are the latest club to be mentioned and could try and lure him to the Stadium of Light as they prepare for another season in League One.

Toal is experienced for his age and has racked up 113 appearances for Derry to date.

The Northern Ireland youth international is being tipped for a bright future in the game and his side are facing a battle to keep hold of him this summer.

Read: Sunderland target from January completes new move

Thoughts

Sunderland need to strengthen their squad over the next couple of months and although Toal is an unknown quantity in England right now, there is no reason why he couldn’t make a decent impression with the Black Cats.

He has played a good amount of games so far in his career and is a good age.

Salford could also try and lure him to League Two and they are no strangers to pulling off an impressive coup.

However, if you had to choose between the two surely you’d go to the ex-Premier League side.