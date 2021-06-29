Luton Town loanee from last season Sam Nombe is a wanted man this summer, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

Luton Town had him on loan from MK Dons in the last campaign but opted against signing him on a permanent basis.

Nombe, who is 22-years-old, is not part of Russell Martin’s plans and the League One side are listening to offers for him.

The Dons have received numerous enquiries for both him and midfielder Hiram Boateng.

Read: Luton Town linked striker in talks with Bristol City

Their boss has said: “We’ve had interest for both players from numerous clubs. Both of them want to be somewhere where they can play regularly.

“Hiram had a really good loan last year, played regularly and really enjoyed it. Sam had a frustrating year so he wants to go somewhere he can be the focal point week in, week out.”

Martin added: “Both are excellent players, but football is about timing and opportunity and they’re both different to what we want at this time.”

Read: Player released by Luton Town handed chance in League One

Nombe joined Luton in October last year on loan with the view to a permanent deal. However, he struggled to make an impact at Kenilworth Road and failed to find the net in 12 appearances.

The Croydon-born forward joined MK Dons at the age of 11 and has since risen up through their youth ranks.

He made his first-team debut in a League Cup game against Forest Green Rovers in August 2017 and has since made 40 more appearances for the Dons, chipping in with six goals in all competitions.

He has also spent time away on loan in non-league at Oxford City and Maidenhead in the past.