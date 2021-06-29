Barnsley are looking to bounce back after play-off semi final defeat last season and are hoping to sign new players in order to help them achieve their goal next time around.

Barnsley have parted company with manager Valerien Ismael in the last week, with the Frenchman having filled the vacancy at fellow Championship side West Bromwich Albion.

This means that the club are now on the hunt for a new boss, but they are also looking to bring in new faces through the door to play out on the pitch.

Barnsley have identified PEC Zwolle full-back Kenneth Paal as a potential target this summer and have submitted a bid of £650,000, according to The Daily Mail.

The player has just one year remaining on his current deal in the Dutch Eredivisie and the Tykes are set to prioritise a move for the 23-year-old in the up and coming weeks.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is valued at £900,000, which is £250,000 less than Barnsley’s bid.

However, given his contract situation, PEC Zwolle may be looking to cash in on the player who could potentially leave for free next summer if he doesn’t agree a new deal.

The Championship side often played with a back three last season, with Toby Sibbick on the right side of the three centre-backs and Callum Brittain ahead of him operating as a right-wing back or right-midfielder.

Paal has the athleticism to play as a wing-back or right-midfielder and could even give Barnsley the option to operate with a back four as well.