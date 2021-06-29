Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge looks to be on his way out at Bramall Lane and has been linked with Napoli, Arsenal, and Liverpool in recent weeks.

Sheffield United only signed Berge in January last year from Belgian side Genk, but he has gone on to be a vital part of the Blades first-team.

It is no surprise that he is generating attention from elsewhere following his side’s relegation from the Premier League down to the Championship.

Berge has been linked to English giants Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as Napoli in the Italian Serie A. However, according to Inside Futbol, the latter now look to have pulled out of the race to sign the Norwegian, after baulking at Sheffield United’s asking price.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side value the midfielder at a whopping £35 million and will not look to part with the player unless their asking price is met this summer.

They signed Berge for a reported £22 million, a club record fee for the Blades. They will be looking to recuperate all of that figure, especially considering the player has improved and will continue to improve given he is just 23-years-old with a lot of experience under his belt already.

He made his debut for Norwegian outfit Asker in 2013 as a 15-year-old, before moving on to fellow-Eliteserien side Valerenga where he spent two seasons. He then moved onto Genk in 2017, playing over 100 times in all competitions prior to his switch to England.

Berge has played 24 times for Norway in his career, scoring one goal. The goal was the first in his side’s 2-0 win over Malta in UEFA Euro 2020 qualification.