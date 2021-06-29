Blackburn Rovers are still interested in signing departing Sheffield Wednesday man Adam Reach, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers still hold out some hope they can bring the winger to Ewood Park this summer.

Reach, who is 28-years-old, is available on a free transfer and will be weighing up the next move his career.

He has been linked with the likes of Cardiff City and Watford, as per Football League World, whilst Football Insider suggested Norwich City were keen earlier this year.

Reach has been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday since 2016 and made 232 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with 24 goals along the way.

However, his time at Hillsborough ended in a relegation to League One and he is now in the hunt for a new employer.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and went on to play 78 games for them as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Bradford City and Preston North End.

Blackburn remain interested in luring him to Lancashire in preparation for next season as Tony Mowbray looks to boost his attacking options.

Thoughts

Reach would be a decent addition on a free transfer for Rovers but he would be on less money than he was at Sheffield Wednesday, which could affect his decision.

Blackburn need some signings and could do a lot worse.