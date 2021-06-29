Bolton Wanderers are plotting a surprise move for released Sheffield United defender Phil Jagielka.

Jagileka will be leaving Sheffield United at the end of this month following the expiry of his contract at Sheffield United.

The former England man is best known for his time with Everton but has spent the past two seasons with Sheffield United, and now The Sun’s Alan Nixon reports that Bolton are keen on the 38-year-old:

Bolton. Keen on keeping Phil Jagielka in the game. Talks over coming in for pre season. Free agent after Sheff U. Other clubs interested too. But Evatt has a chance here. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 29, 2021

Born in Greater Manchester, Jagielka started out with the Blades way back in 2000. He’d rack up 287 first-team appearances for the club during his first stint at Bramall Lane, leaving for Everton in 2007.

With the Toffees, Jagielka would enjoy an 11-year stint in the top flight, featuring 385 times for the club and going on to earn 40 caps for England.

Earlier this morning, Nixon reported that the Trotters had a ‘very interspersing’ player coming to train with them this summer.

Now we know that that player is Jagielka and should he sign for Ian Evatt’s side, he’d become their eighth free signing of the summer already.

After claiming 3rd-place in League Two last time round, they’re now gearing up for League One and are quickly asserting themselves as potential dark horses in the third-tier next season

The addition of Jagielka would bring a huge dose of experience to the side and despite being 38, Jagielka still racked up 10 Premier League appearances for the Blades last season and could yet have a lot to offer Bolton as they look to make their way back up the Football League Pyramid.