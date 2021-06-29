Fulham saw Scott Parker leave for Bournemouth last night and now the club’s managerial search will get hastily underway.

Parker to Bournemouth became something of a saga following Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League.

It was their second relegation from the top flight in three seasons and both times it was under the guidance of Parker, though he was in place as a caretaker manager at the time of their 2019 relegation from the Premier League.

After some reported disagreements with the Fulham hierarchy, Parker has now officially left his position and taken over at Championship rivals Bournemouth.

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has been strongly linked with the Craven Cottage vacancy but after Parker’s exit was confirmed, former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder’s name stormed into headlines.

Commenting on Fulham’s managerial situation, The Sun’s Alan Nixon said:

Cooper is first choice. But there’s a big compo. That’s the dynamic. https://t.co/j1MqZEdQRg — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 28, 2021

Last month, Cooper was being closely linked with the Crystal Palace job and Alan Nixon wrote in The Sun on Sunday (30.05.21, pg. 59) that Cooper and his coaching team in South Wales have a £4.5million compensation fee in place.

That’s the compensation ‘dynamic’ which Nixon refers to above and whether or not Fulham are willing to pay that, when the likes of Wilder are currently on the market, remains to be seen.

Earlier in the month, The Sun reported that Fulham were refusing to pay Parker any severance pay and it’s now unclear whether he leaves the club with any pay-off, or indeed if Bournemouth have had to pay him out of Craven Cottage.