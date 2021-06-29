Middlesbrough are ‘closing in’ on the signing of Sammy Ameobi, with his Nottingham Forest contract set to expire at the end of this month.

Ameobi, 29, will leave Nottingham Forest this week. The Englishman featured 32 times in the Championship last season, scoring three goals and grabbing two assists and has been closely linked with both Birmingham City and Middlesbrough.

Now though, Football League World claim that Neil Warnock’s Boro side are closing in on the free signing. They report that a move is ‘in the offing’ as Ameobi goes in search of a new challenge following a two-year stint at the City Ground.

Formerly of Newcastle United, Ameobi has represented the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Cardiff City and also Middlesbrough during a brief loan spell during the 2012/12 season, where he featured nine times in the league and scored once.

He’s an experienced Football League name and his pace and physical attributes will really suit Neil Warnock’s Middlebrough side.

For Birmingham City though, it’s not the end of the world. Lee Bowyer’s side would’ve obviously have been bolstered by Ameobi’s presence but the club has some similar type of players already in the likes of Jonathan Leko, who’s much younger and more known to Bowyer too.

He could yet play a really integral role in the side next season despite splitting opinion last time round, as Blues look for a more comfortable finish in the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign.