Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has revealed that League One rivals Ipswich Town have ‘spoken’ to Pompey midfielder Michael Jacobs.

Jacobs, 29, joined Portsmouth from Wigan Athletic last summer. He’d make 20 League One outings in his first season at Fratton Park, scoring twice and grabbing three assists as he struggled with one or two injuries.

Knee surgery in April ruled him out of the final run-in of the season and now, speaking to The Portsmouth News, Cowley has revealed that there’s been contact between Jacobs and Ipswich Town:

“Michael spoke to them (Ipswich) and you always want to be fair with people, don’t you? Try to treat people like you’d like to be treated yourself.”

Last week, East Anglian Daily Times reported that Jacobs was a target of Paul Cook’s at Ipswich Town but went on to reveal that the Tractor Boys have concerns over Jacobs’ injury past.

The Englishman would make for Ipswich’s sixth signing of the summer so far – they’ve brought in Rekeem Harper, Wes Burns, Lee Evans and Vaclav Hladky on permanent deals, with Macauley Bonne joining on loan from QPR as well.