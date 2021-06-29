Peterborough United want to sign Lincoln City starlet Jorge Grant, as per a report by Football Insider.

Peterborough United are said to be in ‘pole position’ to sign the attacking midfielder this summer.

Grant, who is 26-years-old, is said to have a buy-out clause in his contract at Sincil Bank, as reported by Lincolnshire Live last week.

He signed a new deal with Lincoln last season until the summer of 2023 but they are vulnerable to losing him.

The likes of Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Reading and Swansea City were all said to be keeping tabs on him last season, as reported by TEAMtalk.

QPR and Coventry City have also been mentioned in Lincolnshire Live‘s report from yesterday.

However, newly promoted Peterborough appear to be in the driving seat now as they gear up for life in the Championship.

Grant caught the eye with the Imps last season and played a key role in Michael Appleton’s side getting to the League One Play-Off final.

He joined them in 2019 and has since been a key player, chipping in with 19 goals in 89 games in all competitions.

Grant has also played for the likes of Reading, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Mansfield Town in the past.

Thoughts

Peterborough are being patient with their recruitment as they wait for the right signings.

Grant would be a great addition to their ranks and will be itching to play Championship football next season.

He was a standout player in League One last term and bringing him in would be a statement of intent by the Posh.