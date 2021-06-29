Morecambe are set to sign Rangers winger Josh McPake on loan, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

Morecambe are poised to win the race to sign the in-demand Scotland youth international.

McPake, who is 19-years-old, has been linked with the likes of Doncaster Rovers, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers over recent days, as per a report by the Independent.

QPR were also interested in him earlier this year and sent representatives to watch him, as per a report by Football Insider.

McPake spent the second-half of last season on loan in League Two at Harrogate Town after Rangers gave him the green light to leave on loan in the January transfer window.

He bagged four goals in 21 games for the Yorkshire club and is now set to make the step up to League One with Morecambe.

He has risen up through the youth ranks at Ibrox and has played once for their senior side to date, coming in a Europa League clash against Gibraltese side St Joseph’s.

McPake spent the first-half of the past season on loan at Greenock Morton and played 10 times in all competitions for the Scottish Championship outfit to get some game time.

Morecambe are now poised to bring him in on loan to boost their attacking options.

The Shrimps are gearing up for their first ever campaign at that level and their new boss Stephen Robinson is working hard to bolster his squad.