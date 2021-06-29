Bristol City have held talks with Joe Pigott since his departure from AFC Wimbledon, as per journalist Gregor MacGregor’s Q & A with Bristol Live (28.06.21, 13.24).

Bristol City are in the hunt for a striker and have identified him as a potential addition this summer.

However, despite holding negotiations with the free agent attacker, a deal is not believed to be close at this stage.

Luton Town and Sunderland are said to be keen on him, as per a report by The News, whilst Birmingham City were linked last season, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Pigott, who is 27-years-old, rejected the chance to stay at AFC Wimbledon at the end of last season and is weighing up his next move in the game.

The Dons signed him in 2018 and he has since been their key man in League One, firing 54 goals in 156 games in all competitions over the past three years.

He wants to move to the Championship now and will be hoping to find a new home sooner rather than later with pre-season underway for many clubs.

Pigott started out at Charlton Athletic and had loan spells at Bromley, Gillingham, Newport County, Southend United and Luton Town as a youngster.

He left the Addicks on a permanent basis for spells at Cambridge United and Maidstone United before Wimbledon snapped him up.

Bristol City have held talks with him recently but it remains to be seen whether they will sign him, with the likes of Sunderland, Luton Town and Birmingham City amongst other potential suitors.