Sheffield Wednesday are ‘still pushing’ to sign released Everton youngster Dennis Adeniran, who spent last season on loan with Wycombe Wanderers.

Adeniran, 22, will leave Everton following the expiry of his contract at the end of this month.

The Englishman spent part of last season on loan with Wycombe Wanderers and made 21 appearances in the Championship for Gareth Ainsworth’s side, who eventually finished just a point and a place away from safety.

Sheffield Wednesday meanwhile finishing in last-place following a torrid season both on and off the pitch. But Darren Moore and his recruitment team have been pursuing transfer deals and Sheffield Star reiterates that the club are still working on trying to bring Adeniran to Hillsborough.

The Owls seem to be having a tough time in the transfer market – issues with unpaid wages and such still linger and so it’s proving hard for them to tempt anyone to the club whilst all the uncertainty rumbles on.