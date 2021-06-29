Hull City are said to be on alert with Paul Mullin leaving Cambridge United, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are in the hunt for more signings this summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Hull Live say the Tigers will ‘surely’ cast an eye over Mullin, who will be available on a free transfer now.

Mullin, who is 25-years-old, scored 34 goals in all competitions last season and will be weighing up his next move in the Football League.

He has been linked with a few clubs over recent times though and Hull will have to face competition if they are to lure him to the MKM Stadium.

Preston North End and Middlesbrough are keen, as per Football Insider, whilst Blackburn Rovers are also believed to be interested, as reported by Football League World.

Mullin only joined Cambridge last summer having previously played for the likes of Morecambe, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers.

Thoughts

Hull are in need of another striker this summer and Mullin fits the bill for Grant McCann’s side. He’s a free agent for a start and the Tigers haven’t paid a penny on transfer fees since sealing their return from League One.

Mullin would be a worth a gamble on a free transfer and it would be interesting to see how he would make the step up to the second tier.