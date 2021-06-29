Sunderland have ‘agreed a deal’ to sign Tyrese Dyce following his West Brom departure.

Football Insider report that Sunderland have reached an agreement to sign Dyce, 20, after the Englishman left West Brom following the expiration of his contract.

He’s recently been on trial with the Black Cats and has made two appearances for the club’s development side.

Football Insider go on to report how Sunderland will not have to pay West Brom any compensation fees as the Baggies ‘did not offer Dyce an extended contract to replace his deal that expires this month’.

A left-sided defender or wing-back, Dyce had spent several years in the West Brom youth set-up and leaves the club with just two EFL Trophy appearances and one Premier League Cup appearance to his name.

He now looks set to join Lee Johnson’s Sunderland having ‘agreed contractual terms’ with the club, who were knocked out of the play-offs by Lincoln City last time round condemning them to yet another season in the third-tier.