Bolton Wanderers are lining up a ‘very interesting player’, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Bolton. Lining up a very interesting new player who could turn up at training this week … — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 28, 2021

Bolton Wanderers have an unnamed target in mind who could turn up to training this week.

The Trotters are gearing up for life back in League One next season and could have an eye-catching development on the way over the next few days.

Ian Evatt’s side have had a busy start to the summer transfer window following their automatic promotion from League Two last term.

Read: Bolton Wanderers decided against signing midfielder from Liverpool earlier this summer

The North West side have bolstered their defensive ranks by signing Will Aimson, Declan John and George Johnstone, whilst goalkeeper Joel Dixon has been brought in from Barrow to add cover and competition.

They have boosted their options further up the pitch by bringing in the likes of Josh Sheehan, Amadou Bakayoko and Xavier Amaechi.

Read: Player released by Bolton Wanderers snapped up by fellow League One side

Bolton don’t appear to be stopping their recruitment just yet though and have an interesting player on the way to training.

Thoughts

Evatt has a lot of contacts in the Football League from his time as a player and from when he played in the Premier League with Blackpool so this this unknown individual could have some serious pedigree.

Bolton have made some strong signings and will fancy their chances of surprising a few in League One next season.