Bristol City’s Nathan Baker has penned a new two-year deal with the club – he was being linked with a free move to Coventry City earlier this summer.

Baker, 30, was last month being linked with a summer move to Mark Robins’ Coventry City.

The Englishman was named on Bristol City’s released list ahead of contract expirations at the end of this month, but now the former Aston Villa defender has signed a new two-year deal with the Robins.

For Coventry, it’s another frustrating blow as the Sky Blues make a slow start to their summer transfer dealings.

Robins has already shared his ‘frustration’ the his side’s slow start to the summer but remains confident that his side will get the bulk of their business done next month.

Baker would’ve been a really keen signing for his side – he’s an experienced Championship defender and would’ve been available on a free, but he’s since outlined that it was never his plan to leave Ashton Gate this summer.