Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has dropped a transfer hint to their fans on Twitter (see tweet below).

In safe hands with @macgillivray93 the first signing of the week @CAFCofficial Let’s get The Valley rocking under @SandgaardThomas ownership #cafc https://t.co/A1WwQpuY94 — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) June 28, 2021

Charlton Athletic’s manager has hinted that more signings could be on the way this week after they landed goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray yesterday.

Adkins has said he’s the first signing ‘of the week’ which suggests the Addicks are starting to get the ball rolling with their recruitment.

They have so far managed to sign Jayden Stockley and MacGillivray but are working on deals behind the scenes.

Another goalkeeper may be on their agenda so they can let Ashley Maynard-Brewer head out on loan next season.

A new centre-back will be wanted as Adkins looks to tighten up their back-line for next term. Charlton conceded too many goals in the last campaign and could do with some reinforcements in that department.

A replacement for Chuks Aneke is a must with last season’s top scorer heading out the exit door to Birmingham City to reunite with Lee Bowyer.

Rumours have gone quiet over recent weeks but Charlton will be keeping their transfer plans under wraps to avoid other clubs swooping in.

MacGillivray is a solid signing for the Addicks and is a proven goalkeeper in League One having impressed at Portsmouth.

Adkins has hinted that he may not be the only new face through the door this week and their supporters should keep close tabs on developments.